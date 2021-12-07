Halo Infinite Unlock Time Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview New Game Pass PC Games Series X Restock Tracker Best Vanguard Weapons for Warzone Fortnite Victory Crowns
Login / Sign Up

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Getting "God Of War" Style Expansion Soon - Report

Dawn of Ragnarok was leaked earlier this year, and might be announced later this week.

By on

Comments

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already received two substantial story DLC expansions, but its next one could potentially be larger than both combined.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, who has accurately leaked details on Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard recently, the latest expansion for Valhalla could be announced as early as this week, presumably at The Game Awards on Wednesday evening. The expansion is reportedly scheduled for release in March 2022.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Campaign: What Went Wrong In 2020 | GameSpot News
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  3. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  4. Ubisoft Quartz: Announce Trailer | Playable NFTs!
  5. Warframe The New War: Act One Teaser Trailer
  6. Forza Horizon 5: Let’s GO! – Series 2 and 3 Update
  7. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  8. Legends of Runeterra Ahri Champion Reveal Trailer
  9. MONARK - Combat Trailer
  10. Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer
  11. Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Bungie 30th Anniversary Trailer
  12. Battlefield 2042 - Top 16 Things We Had To Test

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

The content is expected to be around 40 hours of additional content, with Henderson stating that it "will be a 'God of War-style' expansion, whatever that means". Earlier this year dataminers uncovered something related to Valhalla called "Dawn of Ragnarok", which might explain the God of War connection and suggest that Valhalla is planning to get even more fantastical with its story.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has performed extremely well for Ubisoft, with the publisher planning to continue supporting it throughout 2022 in lieu of a new entry. The game's two expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, have both extended the story of Eivor in setting-appropriate ways, but whatever this next adventure is could see the latest series protagonist take a plunge into Norse mythology in a way that Assassin's Creed Odyssey did with its Atlantis-based DLC.

Every Assassin's Creed Game, Reviewed
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Stadia
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)