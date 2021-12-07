Assassin's Creed Valhalla Getting "God Of War" Style Expansion Soon - Report

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has already received two substantial story DLC expansions, but its next one could potentially be larger than both combined.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, who has accurately leaked details on Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard recently, the latest expansion for Valhalla could be announced as early as this week, presumably at The Game Awards on Wednesday evening. The expansion is reportedly scheduled for release in March 2022.

The content is expected to be around 40 hours of additional content, with Henderson stating that it "will be a 'God of War-style' expansion, whatever that means". Earlier this year dataminers uncovered something related to Valhalla called "Dawn of Ragnarok", which might explain the God of War connection and suggest that Valhalla is planning to get even more fantastical with its story.

There's a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?).



There's also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It's expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a "God of War-style" expansion, whatever that means. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has performed extremely well for Ubisoft, with the publisher planning to continue supporting it throughout 2022 in lieu of a new entry. The game's two expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, have both extended the story of Eivor in setting-appropriate ways, but whatever this next adventure is could see the latest series protagonist take a plunge into Norse mythology in a way that Assassin's Creed Odyssey did with its Atlantis-based DLC.