Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets Level Scaling Update Next Week

A new leveling scaling feature is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27, that lets you adjust enemy power for a "more balanced or challenging experience," according to the attribute's in-game description.

The game's Twitter account revealed the news, posting a screenshot of the level scaling feature found buried in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's settings. Under the gameplay tab, you will be able to adjust level scaling with five settings, from off all the way to Nightmarish. This feature, once turned on, will alter how quickly enemies scale in the game in relation to your own level.

Fan reception to the level scaling announcement is largely positive. Most are grateful developer Ubisoft Montreal is adding the feature, but a few desire other fixes. Particularly, people are asking Ubisoft to address the "Saint Faith" mission, which has apparently had progression issues since March.

Still, fans are excited about the prospect of playing on a harder difficulty, with enemies that scale to match that challenge. However, some players are asking Ubisoft for off-base requests.

It's unclear if level scaling will be part of an update when it arrives on July 27. Assassin's Creed Valhalla did receive a hotfix on July 12 that addressed other problems, such as reducing a master mission's difficulty.