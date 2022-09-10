Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Concludes This Year With One Final Expansion

Protagonists Eivor Varinsdottir and Odin will embark on their final adventure this year.

By on

Comments

It's been a long journey to reach the end of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but protagonist Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.

The Last Chapter sees Eivor come to understand that her time with the people of Ravensthorpe has come to an end, and that it is time for her to say goodbye to her family and friends and seek out new adventures in distant lands. She will do so with the memories of Odin at her side, who appears alongside Eivor in the trailer for The Last Chapter.

If you've played Valhalla, you already know where Eivor's final resting place is. Modern-day protagonist Layla uses the DNA extracted from Eivor's remains to relive the viking's memories. What isn't clear, however, is how Eivor came to be where they end up and why they felt the need to leave their people in the first place.

Assassin's Creed Mirage protagonist Basim also makes an appearance in the trailer for The Last Chapter, voicing his intrigue for how Eivor grapples with the memories of her past life as Odin, referring to themselves and Odin as two different people. He mentions that such a sensation is unfamiliar to him, implying that he may not see himself and Loki as two different people.

"The Last Chapter is a free quest arc which nicely ties up some of the storylines established throughout the game," Ubisoft Montreal game director Gareth Glover said during the Ubisoft Forward. "We'll see Eivor reunite with some key characters, including some influential historical ones."

