Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok Will Reference The Series At Large, Not Just Valhalla

Eivor is set to take a backseat in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, which focuses on Havi/Odin and their attempts to save their son, Baldr, from the fire giant Surtr. The expansion will host secrets that reference the rest of the Assassin's Creed franchise, which Ubisoft Montreal predicts will appeal to long-time Assassin's Creed fans.

"We have planted small hints, in the forms of metaphors, likenesses, and references for the hardcore fans of the Assassin's Creed lore at large," Dawn of Ragnarök game director Georgi Popov told GameSpot. "We firmly believe that mystery is best when left to the imagination--so it will be up to the players to interpret and analyze those clues and make the connections to the Isu age."

Spoilers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla follow.

Popov further clarified that there will be no present-day segments in Dawn of Ragnarök. So we're unlikely to glean anything new about current modern day protagonist Basim (the reincarnation of Loki) and whether there's any truth to the reports about an upcoming small-scale, stealth-driven Assassin's Creed game about him that's coming in 2022 or 2023.

Personally, I'm holding out hope on those reports being true. I'm still of the mind that Assassin's Creed should go smaller with its settings, not bigger. And at 35 hours long, Dawn of Ragnarök doesn't sound like an enticingly small experience, despite the necessity in including Dawn of Ragnarök in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Regardless, with no possibility of seeing additional references to Basim and what's coming next to Assassin's Creed, Dawn of Ragnarök will likely instead make references to past games, much like Valhalla did. I imagine we'll witness the creation of a few more Sages, as well as depictions of how events we've only been told about in past games actually transpired.

According to Popov, Dawn of Ragnarök kickstarts Year 2 of Valhalla's post-launch content. "Players will see the return of Festivals with new rewards, and can expect some more free content, as well as an upcoming game mode," he said.

None of that sounds like we're getting any more massive story-driven post-launch expansions on par with Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, Crossover Stories, or Dawn of Ragnarök, but it certainly doesn't preclude that possibility either. We'll just have to wait and see.

Dawn of Ragnarök launches March 10.