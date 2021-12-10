Assassin's Creed Valhalla Announcement Coming On Monday

An Assassin's Creed Valhalla announcement is coming soon, as Ubisoft has teased that a livestream for the next content updates for the game is coming on Monday.

In a Twitter post, Ubisoft stated that the announcement, presumably for the next DLC, will come on Monday, December 13, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. The post's text, which is the only clue that Ubisoft has given so far, states, "There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. 🔥 ❄️



Tune in for the LIVE premiere on Monday 13 December 9 AM PDT / 6 PM CET to know more! pic.twitter.com/i8NQkvSR8Q — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 10, 2021

Although we don't know anything official about the DLC yet, a recent report suggests that Ubisoft may be gearing up to reveal at least two planned content drops. The first may arrive this month, but its details are still unknown. The second rumored DLC may be significant, possibly bigger than both previous story DLCs combined. This big expansion may contain roughly 40 hours of new content and be "God of War-style."

Ubisoft's very vague tease suggests that whatever the expansion turns out to be, it'll likely take players to a new realm in Norse mythology, which would mark the most significant break from the historical grounding that most of Valhalla is based on. The last two expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris, both expand on the terrestrial, natural setting of the base game.

Valhalla has done extremely well for Ubisoft, enough that the publisher will continue supporting the game with new content throughout 2022. There are few signs that Ubisoft is itching to release a new entry in the series, but we do know that a future Assassin's Creed may look very different than past titles.