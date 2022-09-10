Assassin's Creed Roadmap Features 4 New Games, Including One Set In Feudal Japan

During the Future of Assassin's Creed portion of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, four brand new Assassin's Creed games were revealed. Ubisoft is working on two mobile games and two console/PC games for its Assassin's Creed franchise.

Project Jade seems to be the game that's furthest along, given that it had a trailer that featured actual in-game assets. Set in China, Project Jade is going to release for mobile devices.

Unfortunately, it won't see the return of fan-favorite Shao Jun, an Assassin who operated during the Ming dynasty and is the protagonist of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. Instead, the game will feature a new protagonist that fans will be able to fully customize.

The other announced Assassin's Creed mobile game is likely not nearly as far along in development, as it currently doesn't even have a name yet. Ubisoft is making the new game in a partnership with Netflix, and the mobile title will launch exclusively on the streaming platform.

The two larger Assassin's Creed projects are currently codenamed Red and Hexe. Both projects will be a part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, with Project Red coming after Assassin's Creed Mirage (which is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023) and then Project Hexe after that.

Project Red is an Assassin's Creed game set in feudal Japan and sees you play as a shinobi that seemingly joins the ranks of the Assassin Brotherhood. Japan has been a long-requested setting for an Assassin's Creed game.

"[Project Red is] our next premium flagship title and the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed," Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said during the Ubisoft Forward. "It is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, under the creative direction of Jonathan Dumont."

Ubisoft was far more coy about Project Hexe. The teaser for the game evokes Blair Witch vibes, and seems to be teasing an Assassin's Creed game set during the witch trials within the Holy Roman Empire.

"We have our veteran team behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla in Montreal, the birthplace of Assassin's Creed, who's been hard at work on [Project Hexe]," Côté said. "It is being led by creative director Clint Hocking. It is a very different type of Assassin's Creed game."