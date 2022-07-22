Assassin's Creed Rift Delayed To Later Next Year - Report

During an earnings report call that included the cancellation of four games and the delay of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft mentioned a delay for another "smaller, premium unannounced title." Reports now indicate the game in question is Assassin's Creed Rift, a new standalone AC game that was originally meant to be a DLC episode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

According to Bloomberg News, Ubisoft's Bordeaux office--which is leading development on the project--requested the game be pushed from its targeted February launch due to the game running "far behind schedule." The game is now slated for release in May or June, according to the report, which will move it from Ubisoft's 2023 fiscal calendar.

Yesterday, Ubisoft said in addition to Avatar it's delayed a "smaller unannounced premium game." That game is Assassin's Creed Rift, Bloomberg News has confirmed, bumped from February to spring. Leaves Ubisoft with an anemic lineup for this fiscal year https://t.co/l8isA17bUm — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2022

The new report follows the maligned earnings report from Ubisoft yesterday, which also announced the Avatar delay and the four cancellations. Two of the canceled games were the previously announced Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon: Frontline, while the other two were never publicly shown.

Despite the bad news, Ubisoft fans will have plenty to look forward to for the remainder of 2022, as both Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones are slated for release in October and November respectively.

Before that, the company has announced two presentations: the return of Ubisoft Forward on September 10, and a special video presenting the future of Assassin's Creed in the same month.