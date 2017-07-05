Assassin's Creed Recreated With PlayStation 1 Graphics And Looks Absurd

The first Assassin's Creed was a technical showpiece for the Xbox 360 when it first came out, and the series has generally continued to push forward realistic graphics and high-quality animations with each new installment. But one fan decided to see what Assassin's Creed would be like if it were made in the '90s instead of the '00s, and so he demade the game to look like a PlayStation 1 title.

User 98Demake posted a video of his low-poly, roughly animated recreation of Assassin's Creed, and it looks hilarious. It's exactly as slow and low-fidelity as you'd expect, and the gameplay is even accompanied by a PS1-style soundtrack. Check it out below.

98Demake attempts to make his demakes as close to PS1-quality as possible, using similar graphical constraints that PS1 developers had to deal with. He's made several more of these recreations, including for Fallout 4, The Last of Us, and Grand Theft Auto V. You can read more about his process over at GamesRadar.

Other fans have done similar demakes in the past, as well, such as this particularly cool-looking 8-bit demake of The Witness and a classic arcade-style demake of Titanfall.

In other Assassin's Creed news, the next mainline release, Assassin's Creed: Origins, launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It takes place in Ancient Egypt, and it features significantly overhauled combat, navigation, and character progression.