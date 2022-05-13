Assassin's Creed Player Beats All 12 Main Games Without Taking Any Damage

An Assassin's Creed streamer has managed to complete all 12 mainline games without taking any damage in the process. Starting with the original Assassin's Creed and working his way up to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, what makes the challenge even more impressive is that Hayete Bahadori finished several of the games on the highest difficulty setting available.

As spotted by Kotaku, Bahadori also made certain that all level objectives were completed so as to claim 100% synchronization in each game. No reloads, restarts, or glitches were used to game the system, and from Origins onwards, each game had its difficulty settings cranked up to the maximum. For those moments when taking damage was unavoidable and part of the game, Bahadori would make notes of these instances in his YouTube descriptions.

The key to Bahadori's success was preparation and learning useful techniques from speedruns of these games to minimize risk. Practicing for each run was around 100 hours per game, according to Bahadori, although the titanic size of Assassin's Creed Valhalla increased that training to around 800 hours. Black Flag's luck-based challenges required around 250 hours of investment before the proper run was done.

The gauntlet began on October 16 last year, and with all of the main Assassin's Creed games beaten, he'll be attempting a no-damage run for God of War next. Back in the merry lands of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Title Update 1.5.1 was released in April and added a new pack of Mastery Challenges.

If you're looking to jump into the older Assassin's Creed games and you have an Xbox, the good news is that Microsoft has extended its deal with Ubisoft to bring more of the publisher's library to Game Pass. That will include the addition of both Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor. Or if you'd prefer to do some tabletop gaming, there's always Assassin's Creed Valhalla-inspired DLC for Uno.