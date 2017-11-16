Assassin's Creed Origins Update Out Now On PS4, Here's What It Does

Bug fixes and more are included in the new Assassin's Creed Origins patch.

Since Assassin's Creed Origins launched in October, developer Ubisoft has continued to support it with updates, and now the company has released yet another patch to help improve the game. Version 1.05 is out now on PS4, and it will come to Xbox One on November 20. As for PC, Ubisoft says it "will be sharing more information on the PC update when available."

As for what's actually in the update, most of the changes are limited to bug fixes and difficulty tweaks. For example, enemies below your level are now even more challenging when playing in Hard Mode. One interesting new inclusion is the ability to toggle your character's beard and hair selection on and off. For more on the update--which weighs in at 1.3 GB--check out the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Ubisoft.

Origins' Xbox One X enhancement update went live recently, but those wishing to play the game in 4K may be disappointed. It appears Origins does not run at 4K on either Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. That hasn't stopped Origins selling much better than the last Assassin's Creed game--something that was likely helped by a positive critical reception.

We awarded the game a 7/10. "While Assassin's Creed Origins reaches great heights in this new setting, it routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience," wrote critic Alessandro Fillari. "Technical issues make for an inconsistent experience and its new gameplay pillars wobble under the weight of its systems. But despite this, the world of Origins remains fresh and exciting to explore, which is a testament to the remarkable setting and compelling story. Assassin's Creed has undergone many changes in its long and storied history, and Origins feels like the first step in the start of a new journey. It has its fair share of problems, but the vision for its future is one worth pursuing." Read more in our full Assassin's Creed Origins review or take a look at all our Assassin's Creed guides, tips, and walkthroughs.

