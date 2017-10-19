Assassin’s Creed Origins Ultra-Rare Yeezys Giveaway (UK Only)

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed a set of new, ultra-rare Assassin's Creed Origins Yeezys. The custom sneakers were designed by renowned sneaker artist Dominic Lowman, and were inspired by Assassin's Creed Origins' main character, Bayek.

Only 16 pairs are being produced worldwide, and we're giving away one of those pairs! Check out the design for yourself below, and check the bottom of this article for details on how to enter the contest, in which one lucky UK reader will win a black pair of the rare trainers.

To Enter

Follow @gamespot on Instagram and like the competition post. Tag a friend in the Instagram post and comment with your favourite Assassin's Creed game.

