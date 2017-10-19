Assassin’s Creed Origins Ultra-Rare Yeezys Giveaway (UK Only)
Enter for a chance to win these rare Assassin's Creed Origins sneakers.
Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed a set of new, ultra-rare Assassin's Creed Origins Yeezys. The custom sneakers were designed by renowned sneaker artist Dominic Lowman, and were inspired by Assassin's Creed Origins' main character, Bayek.
Only 16 pairs are being produced worldwide, and we're giving away one of those pairs! Check out the design for yourself below, and check the bottom of this article for details on how to enter the contest, in which one lucky UK reader will win a black pair of the rare trainers.
To Enter
- Follow @gamespot on Instagram and like the competition post.
- Tag a friend in the Instagram post and comment with your favourite Assassin's Creed game.
Terms & Conditions
- This giveaway is valid for residents of the UK only. The prize is for one pair of black trainers in size 10. Giveaway closes October 27.
- There is no alternative prize.
- Prize will be distributed on the week commencing November 13.
Join the conversation