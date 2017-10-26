Assassin's Creed Origins Tips, Beginner's And Abilities Guides, And Walkthroughs

Assassin's Creed Origins shifts away from the series' action-adventure formula to that of an open-world action-RPG. With an abundance of quests and secrets to discover, the game is more complex than its predecessors in a lot of ways. To help you better equip yourself with the knowledge to survive and excel in this new adventure, we've compiled all of our in-depth guides below.

Check back often as we update this article with even more guides. And be wary, there are light spoilers in some of our guides, so tread carefully.

Assassin's Creed Origins is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game, check out our feature detailing everything you need to know about the game. And if you're looking to get caught up on the series' narrative, read our Assassin's Creed story recap.

Beginner's Guide - Tips And Tricks

Assassin's Creed Origins is an immense game packed with an abundance of quests to complete and new systems to experiment with. From the get-go, the game quickly pushes you forward, lightly familiarizing you with its mechanics and expansive skill trees, while putting you on a path towards the numerous regions of its vast world. With so much to do all at once, you're likely to get overwhelmed--or even worse--you're likely to neglect essential information that could be of great help to you.

That's why we've put together a beginner's guide focused on helping you through the game's early hours. Put these handy tips into practice and you'll be a master Assassin in no time.

11 Tips We Wish We Knew Before Starting

As a dense action-RPG, the game has no shortage of mechanics to master and interesting details within its world that don't make themselves readily apparent. After spending numerous hours with the game, we've learned a fair number of tips that we wish we knew before starting the game. Click the link above to see what we discovered.

12 Best Abilities

There are a lot of abilities to choose from in the game, and you obviously want to choose wisely. While you can eventually get every abilities, doing so takes a lot of time, so you want to take care with what you pick first. Abilities are divided across three major categories: Warrior, Hunter, and Seet. Each accommodates different play styles ranging from stealth to full offensive. Whether you want to be a master of combat or a skilled wielder of tools, there's a wealth of abilities that'll benefit your experience. To help you get the most out of your adventure, we've gathered our recommendations of the most useful abilities in the game.