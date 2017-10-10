Assassin's Creed Origins' Season Pass And Free DLC Revealed

Ubisoft has finally revealed its plans for Assassin's Creed Origins' post-launch content. The game will receive two major expansions after its October release date, in addition to a number of smaller add-ons, some of which will be free.

The two main DLC packs are called The Hidden Ones and The Curse of the Pharoahs. The former will launch in January 2018 and is set many years after the base game as you clash with the Romans in a new region. The latter, meanwhile, will introduce a "a new, mystical realm" in which you'll encounter "beasts such as Anubis warriors, scorpios, and more" as you investigate the curse that has resurrected dead Pharaohs. The Curse of the Pharoahs launches in March next year.

The two story expansions are included in Assassin's Creed Origins' season pass, which costs $40 in the US (international pricing has yet to be announced). That also bags you two smaller add-ons--each containing new outfits and weapons--as well as 500 in-game credits and an exclusive weapon. Check out everything included in the season pass at the bottom of this article, via Ubisoft.

Origins' Gold Edition and Steelbook Edition contain the season pass for no extra cost, though many of the game's other special editions do not include all added content. For more, check out our breakdown of all six Assassin's Creed special editions. Separate from the season pass, Assassin's Creed Origins will receive an array of free content, including a Photo Mode, an Educational Mode, and a Horde Mode that sees players "fight endless waves of enemies in the Gladiator Arena."

In other news about the huge open-world title, Ubisoft recently revealed Assassin's Creed Origins' PC specs and system requirements in addition to a new trailer. For more on the series, check out our look back at every Assassin's Creed game. Origins launches for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 27.

Assassin's Creed Origins Season Pass DLC

DLC 1 - The Hidden Ones: This story-driven expansion builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood, taking players years after the events of Assassin's Creed Origins as they clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region. This expansion will extend the level cap, allowing players to keep on making their character progress. Available in January 2018.

This story-driven expansion builds upon the growth of the Brotherhood, taking players years after the events of Assassin's Creed Origins as they clash with an occupying Roman force in a new region. This expansion will extend the level cap, allowing players to keep on making their character progress. Available in January 2018. DLC 2 - The Curse of the Pharaohs: In this story-driven expansion focusing on Egyptian mythology, players will fight against undead pharaohs and explore a new, mystical realm. During their journey, players will encounter famed Egyptian beasts such as Anubis warriors, scorpios and more, as they investigate the cause of the curse that has brought the dead pharaohs back to life. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap further and introduce brand new Abilities. Available in March 2018.

In this story-driven expansion focusing on Egyptian mythology, players will fight against undead pharaohs and explore a new, mystical realm. During their journey, players will encounter famed Egyptian beasts such as Anubis warriors, scorpios and more, as they investigate the cause of the curse that has brought the dead pharaohs back to life. The Curse of the Pharaohs will increase the level cap further and introduce brand new Abilities. Available in March 2018. The Roman Centurion and Horus Packs : Two exclusive add-on packs including a new outfit, weapons, shield and mount. Available in November 2017.

: Two exclusive add-on packs including a new outfit, weapons, shield and mount. Available in November 2017. A package of 500 Helix Credits: Available at the launch of the game.

Available at the launch of the game. An exclusive rare weapon: the Calamity Blade. Available at the launch of the game.

Assassin's Creed Origins Free DLC