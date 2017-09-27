Assassin's Creed: Origins Removes Combat In Discovery Tour, A Free Casual Mode

Ubisoft has announced a new game mode for Assassins' Creed: Origins, and it might not be what you expect. "Discovery Tour," as it's called, is a casual mode coming in 2018 for free that removes all combat so players can freely explore the ancient Egypt setting.

While in Discovery Tour mode, you're apparently able to walk or ride through the entirety of the game, including locations such as Alexandria, Memphis, the Nile delta, the Giza plateau, the Faiyum Oasis, and the Great Sand Seas. There is no combat, no story, and no time limits.

The whole point, it seems, is to help players understand the history of ancient Egypt. Discovery Tour will include "dozens" of "guided tours" that were organised by actual historians and experts. They will focus on things like the Great Pyramids, the mummification process, and Cleopatra's life, among other things.

Ubisoft shared one image from Discovery Mode. As you can see above, it shows part of the mummification process--specifically evisceration--with information sourced to London's National Museum of Antiquities.

Discovery Tour comes to Origins in early 2018 through a free update. The game launches on October 27 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.