Assassin's Creed: Origins Release Date Seemingly Leaked
Origins is reportedly due out in October.
There has been no shortage of leaks surrounding the next Assassin's Creed game, and that continues today. Ahead of a probable reveal at E3 next week, the game's release date has seemingly been leaked.
Images of an upcoming issue of Game Informer have made their way online, with a cover story dedicated to the game, Assassin's Creed: Origins. That name was previously reported, but this leak also provides us with a release date: October 27. At least four different versions will be available, including a $110 Gold Steelbook edition that bundles the game with the season pass and other bonuses.
Previous reports have suggested Origins will take place in ancient Egypt and star a character named Bayek, two other details verified by this leak. Other noteworthy tidbits include the ability to control a bird companion and confirmed Xbox Scorpio support.
For its part, Ubisoft has only confirmed that a new Assassin's Creed game is due out by the end of March 2018. Beyond that, it hasn't shared any specifics, only teasing a game with the tagline, "A new era begins." Ubisoft's E3 press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 12, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST. You can check out GameSpot's hub to follow along with all of our E3 coverage.
