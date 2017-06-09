Assassin's Creed: Origins Release Date Seemingly Leaked

There has been no shortage of leaks surrounding the next Assassin's Creed game, and that continues today. Ahead of a probable reveal at E3 next week, the game's release date has seemingly been leaked.

Images of an upcoming issue of Game Informer have made their way online, with a cover story dedicated to the game, Assassin's Creed: Origins. That name was previously reported, but this leak also provides us with a release date: October 27. At least four different versions will be available, including a $110 Gold Steelbook edition that bundles the game with the season pass and other bonuses.

Previous reports have suggested Origins will take place in ancient Egypt and star a character named Bayek, two other details verified by this leak. Other noteworthy tidbits include the ability to control a bird companion and confirmed Xbox Scorpio support.

For its part, Ubisoft has only confirmed that a new Assassin's Creed game is due out by the end of March 2018. Beyond that, it hasn't shared any specifics, only teasing a game with the tagline, "A new era begins." Ubisoft's E3 press conference is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 12, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST. You can check out GameSpot's hub to follow along with all of our E3 coverage.