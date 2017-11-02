Assassin's Creed: Origins - Here's How To Find Papyrus Treasures

Assassin's Creed: Origins is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. One element of the game is legendary and rare gear, which of course is not so easy to find. One way to do this is to locate papyrus scrolls throughout the world; they include a hint for where to find buried treasured, which comes with a rare or legendary item, along with 500 XP.

To help you on your way, we put together a video that explains where to find the scrolls. Watch the video embedded above to get the full rundown, but one quick note is that you cannot use your bird pal Senu to spot the treasure.

There are 25 caches to discover, and this video shows off where some of them are. If you want the names, the ones we cover in this video are A Long Drink, Fertile Lands, The Stone Gaze, Deafening Silence, Sea of Sand, Divided Valley, Dead End, and Nature's Way. Happy hunting!

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. GameSpot critic Alessandro Fillari awarded it a 7/10 in our Assassin's Creed Origins review and said, "Assassin's Creed has undergone many changes in its long and storied history, and Origins feels like the first step in the start of a new journey. It has its fair share of problems, but the vision for its future is one worth pursuing." Before jumping into the game, be sure to check out our Assassin's Creed story recap, as well as our roundup of everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Origins.