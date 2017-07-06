Assassin's Creed: Origins Has A Lot Of Tie-In Media Coming

There's a lot of tie-in media coming to Assassin's Creed: Origins. Ubisoft announced today that the game is getting a tie-in novel, comic series, art book, and official guide.

In a press release, Ubisoft detailed the variety of Assassin's Creed Origins media that'll be released in the upcoming months. As Ubisoft explained, "The vast universe of Assassin's Creed: Origins will be expanded beyond the game to explore: Bayek's youth, the first years of the Assassins' Order, the artwork behind the beautiful and mysterious landscapes of Ancient Egypt, and an official guide for hardcore players."

The novel, titled Desert Oath, is being written by Oliver Bowden, the author of many other Assassin's Creed novels, and it is a prequel to the story of the game. It follows Bayek as a youth who journeys from his hometown and across Egypt. Anne Toole is writing the series of comics, which focuses on the beginnings of the Assassins' Order. The art book contains concept sketches, city plans, character designs, and paintings as well as commentary from Ubisoft developers and artists. Finally, the official guide features weapons and equipment guides, a complete walkthrough, and a map of locations and collectibles.

Ubisoft hasn't provided a price for these products, nor has it announced a date beyond a fall release window.

Assassin's Creed: Origins, meanwhile, launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Recently, the game's director commented on the size of its world. We also learned a lot about the game at E3 2017, and you can read our preview here.