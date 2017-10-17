Assassin's Creed Origins Gets Ultra-Rare Yeezys, Check Them Out Here

Assassin's Creed Origins launches very soon, and to celebrate publisher Ubisoft has revealed a line of ultra-rare new Yeezy sneakers. The trainers have been designed in collaboration with renowned sneaker artist Dominic Lowman, and only 16 pairs will be made worldwide.

Two color schemes have been produced: a black design in addition to a white one. Ubisoft says none will be made available to buy, and will instead only be made available in free giveaways. The company stated, "Details will be announced across Ubisoft and partner social media channels shortly." Check the designs out for yourself below.

Just last week, Ubisoft revealed Origins' Free DLC and season pass details. The game will receive two major expansions after its October release date in addition to a number of smaller add-ons, some of which will be free.

In other news about the huge open-world title, Ubisoft recently revealed Assassin's Creed Origins' PC specs and system requirements in addition to a new live-action trailer. For more on the series, check out our look back at every Assassin's Creed game or some sniping gameplay. Origins launches for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 27.