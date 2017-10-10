Assassin’s Creed Origins DLC Details; SNES Mini Back In Stock - GS News

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you important tidbits of video game news every day, for free! FREE! If you need a quick preview of what today’s episode covers, by all means continue reading but let me tell you, this video has no strings attached!

The SNES Classic Edition Is Coming Back In Stock

If you’re living in the United States, you must be pretty sick of having to hunt down Nintendo products all the time. Like the Switch and NES Classic, the SNES Classic is proving to be incredibly elusive. But if you don’t have one and you’ve almost given up, snap out of it! Certain retail locations have begun receiving new stock today--find out which ones!

Iron Banner Event Returns To Destiny

Dust off that puny sidearm and polish up that unusable grenade launcher, because the limited-time Iron Banner PvP event has come to Destiny 2 for the first time, and I don't want you having an advantage over me. This event will give you the chance to obtain some exclusive armour sets, but the mode itself has had a few changes from its original iteration! What could they possibly be?

Assassin's Creed Origins' Season Pass And Free DLC Revealed

Finally, as sure as the sun rises in the morning and day turns into night, an upcoming Ubisoft game has had its DLC Season Pass revealed ahead of its launch. We’ll be seeing two major expansion packs for the Egyptian-themed Assassin’s Creed Origins, which will take protagonist Bayek on some pretty wacky adventures. But, we’ll also be getting some free stuff too!

GameSpot News returns tomorrow with another FREE roundup of the day’s best video game-related stories, so come back! We’ll be here.