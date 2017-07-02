Assassin's Creed Origins Director On Size Of The World

The size of games is a much-discussed topic, and now the director of Assassin's Creed Origins has commented on that for the upcoming open-world game. Speaking to Game Informer, Ashraf Ismail said it's difficult to compare to past games since every project is different, but he said he's sure it's much bigger than Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

"If I compare it to previous games in the past, I don't actually know the exact numbers [for Origins], but I would say that it's at least twice the size of Havana from Black Flag," Ismail said. "At least."

While the size of Origins' world is bigger than Black Flag's, Ismail said he doesn't think size is really all that important.

"Having said that, I don't think of the size of the city is what matters," he explained. "It's really the content, the experience that you have inside of it. It's how alive it is. So we filled these locations with quests, with making each city feel unique to itself, why was it important to Egypt."

The interview touched on so many other topics about the game and the franchise overall. It's a great video that fans of the series may want to watch--check it out right here. Here are some other takeaways from the lengthy interview.

The Origins map is "pretty much" open right away, but not until after the introductory sequence.

There will be a lot of customisation options, though Ismail would not confirm if you'll be able to give main character Bayek a beard.

They want to keep the modern-day elements mostly a secret so players will be surprised. "I would rather have people be more surprised by the experience," he said. "If [the marketing department] want[s] me to talk about it I'll be more than happy to talk about it."

Ismail teased about the modern-day storyline in Origins, "I think people will be happy."

Origins launches on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can watch a lengthy gameplay demo of it here. You can also read our hands-on impressions of the game here.