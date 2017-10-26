Assassin's Creed Origins Clueless Gamer Shows Hippo-Killing And Glitches

Conan O'Brien's "Clueless Gamer" segment--where the late night host plays video games he knows nothing about--began as a joke, but now it's a really big deal. The latest episode will be for Assassin's Creed: Origins, and now you can watch a sneak peek. Published to the Team Coco YouTube channel, the video sees the TV host and comedian playing Origins alongside NFL QB Aaron Rodgers, whose season with the Green Bay Packers unfortunately may be over due to his broken collarbone.

Rodgers' injury required surgery that put 13 screws into his collarbone. You guessed it, that's where O'Brien started with his jokes. The rest of the segment shows O'Brien hunting down hippos and riding a chariot through the city. He experiences a technical issue at one point that causes his horse to tweak out pretty significantly. In our Assassin's Creed Origins review, we noted that Origins--like the previous Assassin's Creed games--suffers from widespread technical issues.

The full video should be online later this week. We'll circle back and post it here when it's out. It's not the first Clueless Gamer segment to feature a big-name NFL player, as O'Brien has in the past shot videos with people like Tom Brady, Marshawn Lynch, and Rob Gronkowski.

This video is actually making news in the football media world, as it was the first time that Rodgers revealed the extent of his surgery and how many screws he needed. He told ESPN that he might have been exaggerating. Or not. "It's TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth," he said.

Whatever the case, Rodgers may be done for the season. Right now, he's spending time in Los Angeles with his feet in the sand and reading Into the Wild.

GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Origins review scored the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC game a 7/10. "While Assassin's Creed Origins reaches great heights in this new setting, it routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience," reviewer Alessandro Fillari said. "Technical issues make for an inconsistent experience and its new gameplay pillars wobble under the weight of its systems. But despite this, the world of Origins remains fresh and exciting to explore, which is a testament to the remarkable setting and compelling story. Assassin's Creed has undergone many changes in its long and storied history, and Origins feels like the first step in the start of a new journey. It has its fair share of problems, but the vision for its future is one worth pursuing."