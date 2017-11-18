Assassin's Creed Origins Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Sales And Early Discounts

It's almost Black Friday. The annual shopping bonanza is coming up this Friday, November 25, and there are going to be quite a lot of video game deals to be had. One game marked down nicely is Ubisoft's newly released Assassin's Creed Origins.

The ambitious, open-world game set in Ancient Egypt launched on October 27 behind a mostly positive critical reception. Best Buy and Target will have the title for only $35 on Black Friday, while Toys R Us will offer the game for $40. Meanwhile, GameStop will offer a discount on the game + Season Pass, cutting it down to $70.

While you have to wait until Black Friday for those deals, the Xbox and PlayStation Stores are selling Origins right now for only $42. If you're OK without a disc and want to play right now, that's a nice option to have.

GameSpot's Assassin's Creed: Origins review scored the game a 7/10. Reviewer Alessandro Fillari said the game reaches new heights in its Egypt setting, but unfortunately, the game "routinely runs into issues that bog down the overall experience." You can read our full review here.

A new Origins update released last week squashed some bugs and made other tweaks to the experience; here are the patch notes.

You can check out a complete list of Assassin's Creed: Origins deals for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One below. We'll continue to update this as more Black Friday ads are revealed. You can also check out all of our other Black Friday coverage through the links at the bottom of this post.

Assassin's Creed: Origins Black Friday 2017 Deals

$35 (Best Buy/Target)

$40 (Toys R Us)

$42 (PlayStation/Xbox digital store)

$70 (for the game and season pass; GameStop)

Black Friday 2017 Deals