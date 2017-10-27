  1. Super Mario Odyssey's Two Player Is Ridiculously Fun Gameplay
Assassin's Creed Origins: 7 Essential Tips To Remember

Keep these handy tips in mind while you journey across Egypt.

After a year off, the Assassin's Creed series makes its anticipated return with today's release of Assassin's Creed Origins. This installment in Ubisoft's popular stealth-action series plays a bit differently than previous titles, however.

On top of its new Egyptian setting, Origins makes many notable changes to the franchise. Not only has the combat system been overhauled, placing a much greater emphasis on dynamic strikes and parrying, the game introduces new open areas to explore and some RPG elements like experience and levels.

While Origins does a good job of teaching you the nuances of its new systems, there are a few things you might miss when you first start the game. In the video above, we take a look at seven essential tips to keep in mind when playing Assassin's Creed Origins.

Assassin's Creed Origins is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. GameSpot's Alessandro Fillari said the game "feels like the first step in the start of a new journey" and awarded it a 7/10 in our Assassin's Creed Origins review. Before jumping into it, be sure to check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Origins.

    More News