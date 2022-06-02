Assassin's Creed Origins 60fps Patch Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Origins now looks smoother than ever on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as Ubisoft has released the game's long-awaited 60fps update on the newest consoles. This is happening just a day after Origins launched on Xbox Game Pass.

The 60fps patch is part of the 1.6.0 update for Origins. It's 2.9 GB on PC, 3 GB on Xbox, and 8.2 GB on PlayStation. For a variety of reasons, it's not unusual for file sizes to vary like this.

The wonders of Egypt await. ☀️🐪🌴

The Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS update is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. pic.twitter.com/AYBmNOHMlP — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 2, 2022

In addition to 60fps support for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the update adds a new "Assassin's Creed Franchise Store Menu" that presumably takes you to the store pages for other games.

Origins launches on June 7 for Xbox Game Pass, so members on Series X|S can take advantage of the update that adds 60fps support to play the game in a higher frame rate than before.

The latest game in the main series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, already supports 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Looking ahead, Ubisoft has not announced any new Assassin's Creed games for 2022. However, it's been reported that a smaller-scale Assassin's Creed title featuring Basim from Valhalla is coming in 2022 or 2023. After that, Ubisoft is said to be planning a much larger game codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Ubisoft is expected to host its own summer games showcase, but the company has not announced plans as of yet. While we wait, here's a rundown of what we hope to see from Ubisoft this summer during Not-E3.