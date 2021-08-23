Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gets 60fps Patch On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Ubisoft has announced that a new update will be rolled out for Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Those who are playing the game via backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to enjoy Title Update 1.6.0, which adds 60fps support to the new consoles.

The update for Assassin's Creedy Odyssey will be released on Tuesday, August 24, at 2AM ET / 11PM PT (August 23). On PlayStation, the patch is about 470MB while it is 370MB on Xbox.

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021

The latest entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, already received a 60fps patch last year for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It's unknown whether Ubisoft will go back and apply a 60fps patch for 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins for the newest generation of consoles as well.

In terms of Assassin's Creed's future, the next iteration is a project codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity. It looks like it'll pivot to a more games as a service model more than previous entries in the franchise, as it's going to be a big online platform that evolves over time. It reportedly will feature multiple settings with room to expand after its launch. Additionally, it won't release until 2024 at the earliest.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.