Assassin's Creed Mirage Will Reportedly Be An Origin Story For Valhalla's Basim

Ahead of this week's Ubisoft Forward livestream, details on Assassin's Creed Mirage have reportedly leaked online. Spotted by prolific leaker Tom Henderson, the game will allegedly be an origin story for Basim, one of the main characters of 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The alleged Assassin's Creed Mirage synopsis calls Basim a "cunning street thief seeking answers and justice" in the streets of ninth-century Baghdad, where he eventually encounters the ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones and is trained to become a master assassin. The story description lists a "modern take on the iconic features and gameplay" of Assassin's Creed, seamless parkour, stealth gameplay, and four districts to explore in the bustling city of Baghdad.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Official Description:

This description lines up with earlier reports that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be adopting a back-to-basics approach. Ubisoft will officially reveal the game on September 10, and its rumored that the company will have a whole lot more Assassin's Creed to show off as well.

These reportedly include two mainline games and a mobile entry, with the big titles being codenamed Red and Hexe/Neo. Red is said to be an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan that's being developed by Ubisoft Quebec and it's claimed that Hexe/Neo will place in the Holy Roman Empire and involves witch trials.

Both games are expected to launch as part of Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the future platform for games in the series. If you're interested in tuning in to see what Ubisoft has in store for the future of Assassin's Creed, you can watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream from 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on September 10.