Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

The next mainline Assassin's Creed game will take place in Baghdad, about 20 years prior to Valhalla.

By on

1 Comments

Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin.

In the trailer, we see that Basim was inducted into the Hidden Ones (the precursors to the Assassin Brotherhood) by Roshan. Roshan goes on to be Basim's mentor, training him as a Hidden One within the partially built fortress of Alamut, a structure that long-time Assassin's Creed fans have heard about but never seen.

Click To Unmute
  1. Massive Call of Duty And Warzone Leaks Before Next Showcase | GameSpot News
  2. PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
  3. Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Isonzo’s Guns
  5. Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
  6. Destiny 2 - Touch Of Malice Catalyst Guide
  7. The Division Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  8. Rainbow Six 6 Mobile Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  9. Trackmania Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  10. Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Developer Trailer Breakdown
  11. Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland: Developer Intro
  12. Riders Republic: Freestylin' Season 4 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Mirage: Cinematic World Premiere

For those unfamiliar, Alamut will one day serve as the template for Masyaf, the castle seen in the first Assassin's Creed. It is also the place that original Assassin's Creed protagonist Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad retreats to after Abbas betrays him and his family. In the setting of Mirage, which takes place 20 years prior to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and a full century before the Hidden Ones become the Assassin Brotherhood, Alamut is where we see Basim cut off his left ring finger and officially become a Hidden One.

The trailer ends with an incredible sequence in which Basim hunts down a member of the Order of the Ancients (the precursors to the Templar Order), successfully assassinating them after utilizing some clever social stealth and cool-looking parkour moves. He moves with all the grace, speed, and lethality of a bird of prey.

Overall, Mirage looks to be a bit more of a grounded Assassin's Creed in comparison to the past few titles. That said, the trailer does end with Basim having a horrifying vision, implying the more supernatural elements aren't entirely going away with this new game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to launch in 2023.

The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Assassin's Creed Mirage
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)