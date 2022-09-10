Assassin's Creed Mirage Trailer Sees Basim Transform From Thief To Hidden One

Following the official reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its September Ubisoft Forward games showcase. The trailer depicts the journey of protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq from young street thief to master assassin.

In the trailer, we see that Basim was inducted into the Hidden Ones (the precursors to the Assassin Brotherhood) by Roshan. Roshan goes on to be Basim's mentor, training him as a Hidden One within the partially built fortress of Alamut, a structure that long-time Assassin's Creed fans have heard about but never seen.

For those unfamiliar, Alamut will one day serve as the template for Masyaf, the castle seen in the first Assassin's Creed. It is also the place that original Assassin's Creed protagonist Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad retreats to after Abbas betrays him and his family. In the setting of Mirage, which takes place 20 years prior to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and a full century before the Hidden Ones become the Assassin Brotherhood, Alamut is where we see Basim cut off his left ring finger and officially become a Hidden One.

The trailer ends with an incredible sequence in which Basim hunts down a member of the Order of the Ancients (the precursors to the Templar Order), successfully assassinating them after utilizing some clever social stealth and cool-looking parkour moves. He moves with all the grace, speed, and lethality of a bird of prey.

Overall, Mirage looks to be a bit more of a grounded Assassin's Creed in comparison to the past few titles. That said, the trailer does end with Basim having a horrifying vision, implying the more supernatural elements aren't entirely going away with this new game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is scheduled to launch in 2023.