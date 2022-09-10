Assassin's Creed Mirage Preorders Available Now

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was finally revealed during Ubisoft Forward 2022, and it's hoping to take the franchise back to its roots in 2023. You’ll get to explore the streets of Baghdad as Basim Ibn, a member of an organization that serves as the backbone for the Assassin’s Brotherhood, and unlike recent entries, there’s no branching skill tree or various dialogue options in sight. The condensed experience is bound to pique the interest of longtime fans, and you’ll be glad to know that preorders for Assassin’s Creed Mirage are now live--and there’s even a bit of bonus content for those who reserve an early copy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be available at launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. There are three editions available to preorder: Standard ($50), Deluxe ($60), and Collector's ($150). Assassin's Creed Mirage will also be available to play for no extra charge for Ubisoft+ subscribers on launch day. You can try Ubisoft+ for free until October 10 to see if you like the subscription service.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preorder Bonuses

Preorder a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and you’ll gain access to the Forty Thieves side mission. It’s unclear exactly how long this content will last (or what story thread it will follow), but no doubt AC fans will want to dig into every bit of lore they can. Retailer-exclusives bonuses are yet to be announced, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is doing away with many of the staples that have been found in entries such as Odyssey and Valhalla. There are no more skill trees, no dialogue choices, and even the world will be smaller in scale than some of the latest AC titles. Instead, you’ll once again focus on social stealth and parkour.

It also sounds like cutting down hordes of enemies isn’t the best option if things go sideways. According to Assassin’s Creed Mirage art director, Jean-Luc Sala, “Basim is definitely not Eivor,” and you won’t survive direct encounters with heavily armed guards. Everything shown off during the livestream looks like a great step forward for the franchise, but we’ll have to wait until sometime in 2023 before it hits store shelves.