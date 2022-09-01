Assassin's Creed Mirage Confirmed, Reveal Coming September 10

Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin's Creed Mirage following a leak. This is the next entry in the series, separate from Assassin's Creed Infinity (codename), which is coming sometime later.

Assassin's Creed games usually leak prior to their official announcement, and this proved to be true once again with Mirage. While Ubisoft is confirming the existence of Mirage today, that's all the company is doing. More details on Mirage will be shared during Ubisoft Forward on September 10.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.

We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

According to a leak, Mirage will launch in Spring 2023. The game will reportedly take place in Baghdad in late '800s. It will also be a "return to basics" for the series with no levelling, a report said.

According to an earlier leak, players will control Basim, a character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, in his youth, leading up to when he arrived at the Hidden Ones. The game will do away with dialogue choices and the ability to select a gender, the leak said.

The leak added that Mirage's reported back-to-basics approach is inspired by the 2007 original Assassin's Creed, and that Ubisoft is working on a remake of this game. This alleged remake will be part of Mirage's season pass, and there will also be Constantinople DLC, the report said.

In addition to Mirage, a new game codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity is coming later.