Assassin's Creed Jade Footage Leaks Online, Shows Traversal And Combat

Footage from Assassin's Creed Jade, an upcoming mobile game set in China, appears to have leaked. The video shows traversal and combat, in what appears to be one of the game's early sections.

According to a report from VGC, the footage leaked on Reddit and appears to be from an early build. The gameplay, recorded from an iPhone, occasionally displays watermarks that disclaim, "This is an early version of the game and does not represent the final quality of the product." The leaked footage seems to be from the game's opening, tutorial sections. It shows a character leaping across a section of the Great Wall of China, as a village beyond it is under assault by the Xiongnu army. Touchscreen controls are visible, but the interface and gameplay is generally similar to recent console Assassin's Creed games on console, complete with a minimap, objective markers, and light/heavy attacks.

In Jade, players will create their own characters, rather than see the return of Assassin's Creed Chronicles protagonist Shao Jun. Assassin's Creed Jade was announced alongside three other Assassin's Creed games earlier this year. Another, as-yet-untitled mobile game is being developed in partnership with Netflix and will launch exclusively on the streaming platform. The two other games are console/PC releases codenamed Red, set in Japan, and Hexe, set in Holy Roman Empire. Both will release sometime after the upcoming Mirage, which is booked for 2023. These upcoming games are also a part of the hub Assassin's Creed Infinity.