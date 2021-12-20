Assassin's Creed Is Getting A Live Immersive Concert Next Year

Assassin's Creed is getting a live immersive concert experience, which is due to premiere in October next year and then tour the world through 2023. The experience will pair live music played by a full orchestra and choir with HD video and immersive lighting and sound effects.

The concert is being produced by Overlook Events, which previously brought similar concepts to live with the Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure concerts. The new concert, produced in partnership with Ubisoft, will traverse the history of the Assassin's Creed series, as it travels through real-world history.

"The narrative of the games is at the heart of the music experience," the press release reads. The experience will encompass all the Assassin's Creed games from the original through to last year's Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and all time periods from Origins' ancient Egypt through to the modern day setting where players enter the Animus.

The concert is due to premiere on October 29, 2022 at Paris's Grand Rex, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the very first Assassin's Creed game. While it hasn't been confirmed what countries or regions the show will be visiting, it is scheduled for a world tour throughout 2023. Future tour locations and dates will be announced through the show's social media accounts.