Assassin's Creed Infinity Is A Live Service Game With Multiple Settings Coming 2024 At The Soonest - Report

Ubisoft is developing what sounds like the most ambitious Assassin's Creed title yet, one that is basically a "massive online platform that evolves over time," according to a report.

This game is codenamed Assassin's Creed Infinity, according to Bloomberg's sources. The report said Infinity, or whatever final name the game is given if it is indeed real and development is seen through to release, will feature multiple settings and "room to expand" in the months and years after launch. The games within the Infinity "platform" could "look and feel different," but they will each be connected in some manner, the report said.

Reporter Jason Schreier said Infinity won't release until 2024 at the soonest. He also mentioned that Ubisoft may not release the game at all.

Details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity are still in flux as it won’t be out until 2024 or later, but it may be some sort of hub that allows people to play multiple AC games both big and small. Or Ubisoft may say screw it and give up to chase the next trend 3 years from now — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 7, 2021

The multiple-games-in-one-package would be a massive departure from the norm for Ubisoft and the Assassin's Creed series, which normally features a single historical setting (as well as a modern-day element).

Despite being potentially years off from release, a spokesperson for Ubisoft did confirm the project's existence to Bloomberg, though they did not comment on the specifics. The spokesperson said Ubisoft's mission is to "exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach."

Infinity will be developed by multiple teams within Ubisoft, it seems, which is no surprise given how Ubisoft works--for example, 15 different studios collaborated on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Intriguingly, Ubisoft just laid the groundwork to open a development studio in Sydney to collaborate on an unspecified AAA IP. But whereas Ubisoft's teams in Montreal and Quebec are historically known to lead the development on Assassin's Creed games, these two divisions are now "unified," according to the report, and each will have its own creative director. However, Ubisoft Quebec will "take charge" of Infinity, Bloomberg reported.

"There has long been a rivalry between the two studios that has at times turned acrimonious, according to people familiar with the matter, so this shift may cause some headaches," Bloomberg said.

Infinity is said to be potentially years away from release, but it could be the next Assassin's Creed game. Schreier said Valhalla will get more expansions, and there could be "smaller" stuff on the horizon for Assassin's Creed.

Don’t think so. There will be more expansions and/or smaller stuff. But Quebec and Montreal are the two lead studios on traditional AC games and they’re both working on Infinity — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 7, 2021

Of the reorganization, the Ubisoft spokesperson said it was meant to create a development infrastructure that is "less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft."

The report also mentioned that not every developer at Ubisoft is happy with how the publisher handled reports of abuse and misconduct at the company. The site said "some" of the managers accused of bad behavior still hold senior positions, and this has led to a new wave of complaints on Ubisoft's internal forums.

"Any employee that had allegations and remain at Ubisoft has had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions," a spokesperson for Ubisoft said. "Employees who have been under investigation would not remain at Ubisoft if results of investigations warranted termination."

With Infinity, should it materialize in the way that's been described in this report, Ubisoft is seemingly taking a page out of Fortnite and GTA Online's playbooks. Those games, and other live service titles, are more akin to platforms that grow and evolve over time, with new content added regularly to keep people playing--and spending.