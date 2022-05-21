Assassin's Creed Infinity: Everything We Know About Ubisoft's Upcoming Service Game

Reported on as rumor before being confirmed in a Ubisoft blog post, Assassin's Creed Infinity is an upcoming multiple-games-in-one-package service game. That's a big departure for the Assassin's Creed franchise to take, which has largely been a series of individual games that heavily explore a single location and setting. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Infinity as we head into Summer Game Fest and all the Not-E3 summer events.

Given how early Infinity is in development, we don't know much about the game beyond which studios are behind it and what Ubisoft hopes this game will one day be. But, honestly, as long as Ubisoft takes my advice that Assassin's Creed should go smaller with its future settings, I'll be happy with whatever it ends up looking like.

Release date

We don't yet know when Infinity is coming out. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said that Infinity won't release until 2024 at the earliest. Given Ubisoft typically reveals a new Assassin's Creed game the year prior to or of its release, that means we may not learn anything new about Infinity until 2023.

If we hear anything official about Assassin's Creed this summer, we're much more likely to get news on the smaller-scaled Assassin's Creed game about Valhalla's Basim Ibn Ishaq, which reportedly will take the series back to its more social stealth-driven roots. With reports pointing to a release date as soon as this year, it's expected to come first.

What we know

Infinity is the current placeholder name for an upcoming Assassin's Creed game that will feature multiple locales and historical periods and evolve over time. Multiple games are being packaged together, with the potential for each to play differently and utilize its own unique mechanics and settings.

"[Assassin's Creed Infinity] is not going to be a free-to-play [game]," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in October 2021. "This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other Assassin's Creed games, all the elements that they love... right from the start. So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past."

In Assassin's Creed Unity, we can see that Abstergo has developed its own variation of an Assassin's Creed Infinity that's called Helix.

Infinity is being developed in a new cross-studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec. In terms of Assassin's Creed, Montreal has previously worked on the original game, II, Brotherhood, Revelations, III, IV: Black Flag, Unity, Origins, and Valhalla. Quebec, meanwhile, worked on Syndicate and Odyssey.

Also of note, Assassin's Creed narrative director Darby McDevitt returned to Ubisoft in November 2021. The writer has been instrumental in shaping the lore behind the long-running series, and so he would presumably be tapped to work on Infinity. However, neither Ubisoft nor McDevitt have confirmed whether that is the case.

Platforms

Ubisoft has not yet announced the launch platforms for Infinity. Since it's reportedly coming in 2024 or later, there's a good chance it skips the Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. We assume the game will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

PC system specs

We don't yet know the PC system specs for Infinity.

Trailers

Ubisoft hasn't released any cinematic or gameplay trailers for Infinity, which makes sense given how far out the game supposedly is from launch.

Multiplayer details

We don't yet know whether Infinity will feature multiplayer modes, but it is possible given that Assassin's Creed has dipped its toes into online multiplayer in two different ways before, and both have been excellent.

The first method was introduced in Brotherhood and iterated upon in Revelations, III, and IV: Black Flag. This was a competitive multiplayer mode that had you completing objectives or murdering other players, all while doing your best to pretend to be a typical NPC in a crowd and avoid being taken out yourself.

With Unity, Assassin's Creed dabbled in cooperative multiplayer. This mode saw you and up to three friends needing to complete difficult assassination missions or raids, working together to complete the assignment as quickly and stealthily as possible--doing well would unlock new weapons and pieces of armor to further specialize your character in both the single-player campaign and multiplayer mode.

Given the popularity of both multiplayer modes, we could see either one (or both) make a return in Infinity. But maybe that's just wishful thinking on our part.

DLC/Microtransaction details

Ubisoft has not announced whether Infinity would include DLC but as a service game, it is likely going to evolve over time with post-launch expansions of some kind. Microtransactions have also been a big part of Assassin's Creed since 2017's Origins, with Ubisoft selling cosmetics and XP boosts in the in-game store in every game since, so it stands to reason that Infinity will likely have something similar.

Preorder details

Infinity is not yet available for preorder.