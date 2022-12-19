Assassin's Creed Infinity - Everything We Know About Ubisoft's Game Hub

Assassin's Creed Infinity is an upcoming multiple-games-in-one-package service hub. It's notably not an actual game, but a portal through which players can enjoy multiple Assassin's Creed experiences. Frankly, it sounds a lot like Netflix or Xbox Games Pass, but solely for Assassin's Creed. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Infinity.

Given how early Infinity is in development, we don't know much about the hub beyond which studios are behind it and which games Ubisoft plans to add to it.

Release date

We don't yet know when it is coming out, though Assassin's Creed Infinity reportedly won't launch until 2024 at the earliest.

What we know

Infinity is the current placeholder name for an upcoming Assassin's Creed hub that will host a variety of games that feature multiple locales and historical periods. Multiple games are being packaged together, with the potential for each to play differently and utilize its own unique mechanics and settings.

"Infinity is not a game, per se," executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said during Ubisoft Forward 2022. "It's going to be the single entry point for our fans into the Assassin's Creed franchise into the future. Infinity is going to be a hub that will unite all our different experiences and our players, together in meaningful ways."

We know of two games currently planned for the Infinity hub: Project Red, an Assassin's Creed game set during feudal Japan, and Project Hexe, which appears to feature a witchy vibe.

Côté said Project Red will be the company's "next premium flagship title," releasing sometime after Assassin's Creed Mirage. "It will let players explore one of their most-awaited settings ever in the franchise, feudal Japan, and they'll live a very powerful shinobi fantasy," Côté said.

Project Hexe will be helmed by the Assassin's Creed Valhalla team in Montreal, and it's being led by Clint Hocking, who previously directed Watch Dogs: Legion and Far Cry 2. Ubisoft hasn't shared as many details about this game, but Côté did say it's "a very different type of Assassin's Creed."

Also of note, Assassin's Creed narrative director Darby McDevitt returned to Ubisoft in November 2021. The writer has been instrumental in shaping the lore behind the long-running series, so he would presumably be tapped to work on all the projects that are a part of Infinity. However, neither Ubisoft nor McDevitt has confirmed whether that is the case.

Platforms

Ubisoft has not yet announced the launch platforms for Infinity. Since it's reportedly coming in 2024 or later, there's a good chance it skips the Xbox One, PS4, and Switch. We assume the hub will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

PC system specs

We don't yet know the PC system specs for the Infinity hub.

Trailers

Ubisoft hasn't released any cinematic or gameplay trailers for Infinity, but we have gotten trailers for Project Red and Project Hexe, both of which will be included in Infinity.

After many requests from fans, Assassin's Creed is finally going to feudal Japan in a game codenamed "Red." Project Red is being helmed by the team responsible for Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Following Baghdad and Japan, the mainline Assassin's Creed series will go in a supposedly very different direction, telling a story that seems to focus on German witches.

Preorder details

Infinity is not yet available for preorder and likely won't ever be. Until told otherwise, we assume it will launch alongside the release of Project Red, the first game scheduled to be a part of the hub.