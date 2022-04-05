Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor Join Fortnite This Week

As rumored, Assassin's Creed is coming to Fortnite. Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series becomes just the latest big-name franchise crossing over with the popular battle royale game when Ezio and Eivor join the roster this week.

The Ezio Auditore outfit launches from the in-game shop on April 7 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The DLC bundle comes with Ezio's hidden blade as a pickaxe.

Assassin's Creed comes to Fortnite

Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla also comes to Fortnite at that time. Her outfit has a "cloaked" alternate style, as well as black bling in the form of Eivor's shield featuring the Raven clan logo. The bundle also includes Eivor's Raven pickaxe. Additionally, the Wolf-Kissed Longboat glider is coming to the Fortnite store as part of the Assassin's Creed collaboration.

The Eivor bundle also includes her Viking War Cry emote, which sees Eivor bang her shield and axes together in a very menacing-looking stance.

The items for Ezio and Eivor can be purchased individually, or players can buy the Tales from the Animus bundle. It includes everything mentioned above, as well as these extras:

Wolf-Kissed Spray

Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

A Tales from the Animus Banner

Check out the loading screen below and the gallery above to get a closer look at the Assassin's Creed content coming to Fortnite this week.

The Eivor's Fury loading screen is very impressive

In other Ubisoft news, the company just announced that Rainbow Six Siege is coming to mobile.