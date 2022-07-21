Assassin's Creed Game "Project Red" Revealed In Leak, May Be Set In Asia And Included With Infinity

New details have come to light about Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series. According to multiple reports, a new open-world Assassin's Creed game codenamed Project Red is in the works, may be set in Asia, and could be part of the upcoming live-service game Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Kotaku reported on Project Red's existence, while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said Project Red is part of Infinity as opposed to a separate game. Sources speaking to Kotaku said this game, whatever it may be, could be set in Asia. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb said it may be set in Japan.

Kotaku's own sources could not confirm this, but the site's insiders said Japan as a setting for Assassin's Creed has "long been discussed internally." That's no surprise, as Ubisoft has spoken openly over the years about how Japan has been considered as a setting for a future Assassin's Creed game.

Assassin's Creed Memories, a mobile game, was set in feudal Japan, so it's not totally uncharted territory for the franchise.

Project Red and Infinity may not be the only new Assassin's Creed games in the works at Ubisoft right now. Kotaku reported that another new game is codenamed Project Rift, and it's reportedly the smaller-scale Assassin's Creed game that began as Valhalla DLC and has since become a standalone game. Sources told Kotaku that this game, reportedly set in Baghdad, was "facing new challenges" with its development. It's possible, but not confirmed, that this was the "smaller" unannounced title that Ubisoft just recently delayed.

Every Assassin's Creed Game, Reviewed See More

GameSpot has contacted Ubisoft for comment. In any event, Ubisoft will hold an event in September where it will reveal "the future of Assassin's Creed," so fans might not have to wait much longer to find out exactly what's on tap for the franchise in the future.

In other Ubisoft news, the company has formally delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the previously mentioned "smaller" game, while it also canceled four games.