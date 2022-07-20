Assassin's Creed Fans Are Organizing Final Multiplayer Sessions Of Older Titles

With the online servers for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and more shutting down later this year, fans are planning some farewell sessions to send the multiplayer off.

Players who might be more familiar with the more recent Assassin's Creed entries might not realize that some earlier titles had some pretty fun, unique online modes. And those that do remember might not realize that there's still some who like to play those online modes. So over on the Assassin's Creed subreddit, fans are putting together some final few play sessions for Brotherhood, Revelations, and 3 before their servers are shut down.

It looks like the games are planned to be played in release order, with the play session for Brotherhood kicking off later this week, July 23. Revelations' sessions are planned to take place in early and mid-August, and finally wrapping up with 3 towards the end of August. You can check out specific times and dates on the subreddit if you're interested in taking part.

The post notes that the planned platform is on PC, though does suggest trying out Xbox 360 and PS3 as well. The aim is for each session to last at least an hour, but the post is hoping to get as many people to play for as long as they can.

Online servers for these three titles and more will be shutting down September 1, so it sounds like this group effort will be your best bet if you're interested in trying out the online modes one last time.

Ubisoft announced last month that "the future of Assassin's Creed" is also planned to be revealed in September, but there aren't currently any details on what that might be, though it could be the rumored Assassin's Creed Infinity.