Assassin's Creed Anime Series Coming From Castlevania Showrunner Adi Shankar

Hollywood producer Adi Shankar (Dredd, Lone Survivor, The Voices, and more) today announced his next project--and it's for one of the biggest franchises in gaming. The 32-year-old producer revealed that he's working on an Assassin's Creed anime series.

It is based on Ubisoft's massively popular stealth-action franchise, but it will tell an entirely original story. There is no word as of yet regarding its title, premiere date, network, or cast. Ubisoft itself has yet to say if it is involved in the production.

Those details will come later down the road; it sounds like the project is still relatively early in the production process.

Shankar is a big fan of the Assassin's Creed series, and he says he was floored to get the opportunity to work on the new Assassin's Creed anime. "If anyone tells you not to follow your passion in life, they are wrong," Ankar said.

"I played the first edition of Assassin's Creed the year I moved to Los Angeles," he added. "At that moment, I knew absolutely no one in the industry and could never have imagined that one day, Ubisoft would ask me to take the world of Assassin's Creed and create an original anime story set in it as an anime series."

He is the showrunner for the Castlevania Netflix series, which premieres this week, on July 7.

In March this year, Assassin's Creed head of content Aymar Azaizia confirmed that an Assassin's Creed TV series was happening, but until we did not know much about it, if this is indeed the series in question. Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company was in talks with Netflix for a series, but he did not say which Ubisoft property might be spun into a show. It's possible Assassin's Creed--one of Ubisoft's biggest and most recognizable brands--is the franchise in question.

This year's big Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Origins, comes out in October for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. A mobile game called Assassin's Creed Rebellion is also on the way.

Here is Shankar's full statement:

This won't be the first time the Assassin's Creed series has extended to circles beyond gaming. Fox produced a live-action Assassin's Creed movie last year starring Michael Fassbender. The Justin Kurzel-directed film apparently made more than $240 million worldwide and is reportedly getting multiple sequels.

