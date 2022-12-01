Assassin's Creed And Destiny 2 Crossover Will Introduce Some Trendy Cosmetics To Both Games

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced an official collaboration with Ubisoft and its Assassin's Creed franchise, which will see new cosmetics available in the respective games from December 6.

The teaser image below reveals that Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans will be able to don outfits inspired by PvP heavyweights Lord Shaxx and Saint-14. This character pack will include armor sets, swords, a scout skin and a mount skin, as well as four unique spins on Destiny's subclasses, each one providing gameplay perks and custom effects.

Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics.



📅 Dec. 6 pic.twitter.com/Os2bmPi4mJ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 1, 2022

Destiny 2 players can purchase an Assassin's Creed-themed ship, Sparrow, Ghost, and finisher cosmetics, as well as three armor ornament sets, from the Eververse store when Season 19 begins on December 6. This isn't the first time that Destiny 2 has crossed over with another game by giving its playerbase a selection of ornaments to transmog armor with, as earlier this year there was a Fortnite crossover that added colorful gear to the game.

Season of Plunder has begun winding down this week, and ahead of the next season that will lead into 2023's Lightfall expansion, a number of big changes are on the way. Alongside an overhaul of PvP, Iron Banner is getting a new game mode that puts a dangerous spin on Control, and with a few days left, it's easier to earn Season of Plunder's Scallywag title now that Bungie has relaxed some of the requirements.