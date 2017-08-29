Ask GameTech Support Your Hardware-Related Questions

Do you have any gaming hardware-related questions? Like, do you want to know what might be bottlenecking your system or what PC components you should buy for your next build? Or maybe you're just curious to learn what specific graphical settings do or what certain technical jargon means. Perhaps you just want some PC myths debunked. We're starting a new reader mailbag feature called GameTech Support, where you can ask our GameTech editors anything tech-related to get answers tailored to your specific curiosities.

For your question to be considered, please leave a detailed one in the comments below.