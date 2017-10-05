Ashes Cricket Release Date Announced For PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Cricket fans now have a release date to circle on their calendar for the new Ashes Cricket title from developer Big Ant Studios. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC game will launch on November 16, which is notable because that's just ahead ahead of the start of the Magellan Ashes Test later in the month.

Ashes Cricket features licensed models of every Australian cricket stadium that will play host to the Magellan Ashes Series matches. Big Ant is also promising "photo-realistic" player models for the men and women of the Australian and English sides. You can see some screenshots in the gallery below.

Similar to the newest FIFA and Madden games, Ashes Cricket features a career mode in which you play as an up-and-comer and rise through the ranks, ultimately joining the national team.

"Every one of our releases builds on what we’ve learned in previous games," Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said in a statement. "We've taken fan feedback to heart and have brought innovations to the game that have resulted in a smoother and more comprehensive game of cricket."

This is not Big Ant's first cricket game. The Melbourne-based studio also develops the Don Bradman Cricket games. Outside of cricket, Big Ant makes rugby and AFL titles, including the recently released Rugby League Live 4.