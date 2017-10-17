As Cliff Bleszinski Attempts To Save LawBreakers, Major New 2.0 Update Revealed

Despite being an enjoyable arena shooter, LawBreakers has faced a challenging first few months as the size of its playerbase has dwindled. Developer Boss Key Productions co-founder Cliff Bleszinski is intent on saving the game, and part of that effort manifests itself this week with the release of a major new update.

Described as the biggest content patch released so far, Boss Key and publisher Nexon have announced details of the All-Star update (version 2.0). For more competitive players, this introduces a ranked mode called Boss Leagues. This ladder-style mode will launch with a beta season that will help to shape how it operates in the future. Dubbed Season 0, anyone who plays Boss Leagues during this beta period will receive some freebies, including exclusive profiles and silver weapon skins. To take part, however, you'll first need to reach level 5.

Boss Key also introduces two new maps. Gateway is a Blitzball arena map described as "The world's first 'mobile stadium,' which floats effortlessly in the sky thanks to Hadronium's anti-gravitational properties." Also new is Redfalls Blood Moon, which is a modified version of the existing Redfalls map.

Additionally, this update brings balance changes, multi-region queuing (which should help players to get into matches more quickly), better tutorials, and new cosmetics. All of this arrives on Thursday, October 19. The patch begins rolling out on PS4 and PC through Steam beginning at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST (4 AM AEDT on October 20).