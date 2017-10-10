Arrow Season 6 Trailer Teases Deathstroke's Return, Vigilante Unmasking

Arrow is returning and after five seasons, things are changing on The CW's DC universe lynchpin. The Season 5 finale of the series left the fates of most of the show's characters in question as the island of Lian Yu exploded while Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his son William (Jack Moore) looked on. Now, in a new trailer for Season 6, it seems the two are having to move on while the status of Team Arrow remains in question.

Naturally, that won't stop Oliver from suiting up as the Green Arrow to patrol Star City and keep it safe. As long as people want to bring harm to his home--including a returning Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl)--he'll never stop. Now though, that choice is a riskier one than ever. As far as viewers know, the team solely consists of only Oliver and Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) now. All trailers and photos from the new season have done a good job of keeping the mystery alive of who survived the island.

Instead, a lot of the focus falls on Oliver's new life as a father. While viewers have met William before, this is the first time he's played such a major role in the show. Given that he knows his dad's secret, it should be interesting to see how the young man's presence changes Oliver's vigilante mission.

Of course, he may not have much of a choice given all that's coming in Season 3. The sizzle reel not only teases the return of Anatoly, but the arrival of crime boss Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who will be causing trouble this year. There's also a quick look at the mysterious role being played by Michael Emerson, who has yet to be named.

The trailer also touched on two of the biggest stories left open-ended in Season 5. Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) is back, which brings Deathstroke to Star City. The relationship between Oliver and Slade is a peculiar and complicated one that became an uneasy alliance in the finale, as he attempted to help the team leave Lian Yu. What the status of the relationship will be by the end of Season 6 is anybody's guess, but it looks as if Slade has come for help.

Finally, this trailer gives the first look at Vigilante since last season. This is a character many fans expected to be unmasked by now. As the show shifted its focus to Lian Yu toward the end of the season though, Vigilante faded into the background. Now he's back and will actually be unmasked this season. In fact, you can see the moment he's around to finally remove his mask in the teaser.

There's a lot of ground to cover when Arrow returns but with or without his team at his side, the Green Arrow doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12, at 9 PM on The CW.