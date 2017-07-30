Arrested Development Season 5 Closer To Becoming A Reality

The fifth season of the beloved cult comedy Arrested Development is getting closer to happening. Series star Jason Bateman, who plays Michael Bluth, tweeted the below image today. It shows the Bluth home, with plastic sheets on the furniture.

Bateman said, "Here comes trouble," adding that the Bluths move back in on the 8th. This could be a reference to the first day of shooting, possibly August 8.

Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/0PF7ZqkmWM — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) July 30, 2017

Back in January, executive producer Brian Grazer said about Season 5, "I think we're really close to pulling it off, finally." All of the main cast members are coming back for the new season, apparently, though an official announcement has yet to be made.

Arrested Development is something of a cult hit. It ran on Fox for three seasons before being canceled. Netflix revived the series with a fourth season that premiered on the streaming site in 2013, featuring all the major stars, including Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, and Tony Hale.

Narrator Ron Howard also returned for the revival. Howard is directing the Star Wars Han Solo movie, so it remains to be seen if he'll have time to narrate the fifth season of Arrested Development; it wouldn't be the same without him.