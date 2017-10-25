Arnold Schwarzenegger Says New Terminator Movie Will Get Back To Basics

Despite the commercial and critical failure of 2015's Terminator: Genisys, the Terminator series is continuing, with the next movie due in July 2019. Franchise creator James Cameron is producing and overseeing the story, and original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are set to return.

Schwarzenegger has been speaking about the next movie, which will be directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, and suggested that it is taking a back-to-basics approach and will ignore most of the events in the films since 1991's Terminator 2. In an interview with Business Insider, the Austrian action icon explained that the titular killer robot and Hamilton's Sarah Connor will be the only characters who appear from earlier movies.

"I think Cameron and Tim came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie," he said. "What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton's character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters."

Schwarzenegger explained why the new movie wouldn't go down the route of confusing multiple timelines like Genisys did. "It's hard to come up with new ideas when you stay within that framework," he said.

In a recent interview, Miller hinted that the movie will avoid the huge-scale, effects-laden style of Genisys and 2009's Terminator Salvation. "Believe me, there was no lack of things up on the whiteboard," he said. "He could do this and he could make a marching band out of endoplasmic metal, but who the f**k cares? I don't want to see that. So we're trying to keep it grounded like Jim did for Terminator."

There had been some confusion about whether a new Terminator would happen at all. Terminator: Genisys was originally intended to be the first part of a new trilogy, but its box office failure ended this plan. Subsequent reports suggested that Paramount had abandoned the idea of any more movies, before Cameron's return to the series was confirmed last month.