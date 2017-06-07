Arms Review Roundup

With Arms' launch for Nintendo Switch just around the corner, reviews have started to go live for the colorful fighting game.

You might have already played Arms in one of its Global Testpunch trials. When we played it at preview stage, we found it to be deeper than you might think, but how does the final game hold up?

In GameSpot's final Arms review, critic Kallie Plagge called the exclusive title a "strong, substantial fighting game that takes a while to really hit its stride."

"Its barrier to entry is unlike anything else in the genre," she continued, "but it's one worth tackling in order to get at the game's fascinating take on fighting. It may not have the same skill requirement as other fighting games, but the flexibility and fast thinking it requires secures it as one that works on its own terms and opens the genre up to a wider audience."

For a wider critical view, take a look at our sister site Metacritic.

Game : Arms

: Arms Developer : Nintendo

: Nintendo Platform : Nintendo Switch

: Nintendo Switch Release : June 16

: June 16 Price: US $60 / £40 / AU $80

GameSpot -- 7/10

IGN -- 8.0/10

"Arms' clever take on boxing provides a simple premise with a startling amount of depth for those who would seek to master the stretching appendages. Its rapidly evolving lobby system had me sticking around for 'just one more match.' There may not be a lot worth unlocking right now, but planned free updates may just give Arms some additional legs." -- Brendan Graeber [Full review]

Polygon -- 8/10

"Arms exudes a level of creativity and mechanical sophistication that feels uniquely Nintendo. It evokes memories of classic Nintendo games like Punch-Out!!, while also feeling equally fashionable and modern--and set next to Splatoon, suggests the publisher is already charting a path toward the future. With a stylish, memorable cast of characters, inventive gameplay mechanics and smart use of the Switch hardware, Arms already feels like Nintendo's next great new franchise." -- Michael McWhertor [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 4.5/5

"You could quibble over the odd character mismatch, the occasional cheap tactic, the lacklustre training mode. Otherwise, what's not to love? While Arms' offbeat rhythms won't necessarily suit all palates, this hectic and thrillingly distinctive fusion of brawler and shooter is a taste worth acquiring. It's conflict, and it's compromise, and it's very, very exciting." -- Chris Schilling [Full review]

VideoGamer -- 5/10

"Arms isn't really a fighting game, but the aim is to pummel your adversary in a best-of-three match-up. It can serve up methodically paced clashes between two competitors, and absolute car crashes when you introduce a third person into the mix. Using the motion controls allows you to finesse your jab, yet swinging your Joy-Con around the front room is more trouble than it's worth. Arms can dole out a battle of wits one minute, and a frustrating button masher the next. Yeah, Arms is a strange beast." -- Colm Ahern [Full review]