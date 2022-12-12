Armored Core 6 Won't Play Like Elden Ring With Giant Mechs

From Software is aiming to make Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon feel more like Armored Core and less like a Soulsborne game.

By on

Comments

After a decade spent developing the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, From Software is returning to its mechanized roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Don't expect this new entry in the mech series to adopt a Soulsborne approach to gameplay though, as From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained in a recent interview that Armored Core VI's gameplay will emphasize what makes the series so special.

"No, we've not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne-type gameplay. First of all, let me just make that clear," Miyazaki said to IGN. "The essential direction of [Armored Core VI] was to go back and take a good look at the core concept of Armored Core and what made that series special."

Click To Unmute
  1. How Games Get LMGs Wrong - Loadout
  2. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  3. Top 7 Game Awards 2022 Announcements | GameSpot News
  4. The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
  5. Death Stranding 2 Ultimate Trailer Breakdown and Wild Speculations
  6. FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Metal Gear Solid 5’s Guns
  8. CHAINSAW MAN English Dub Cast on Inspirations Behind Character Voices
  9. The Lords Of The Fallen | The Game Awards 2022
  10. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Yuki
  11. Dissecting An Apex Predator - Alliance Hakis
  12. Apex Legends Squad Goals with Alliance esports Part 2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer

According to Miyazaki, this includes the assembly aspect and customizing your titular armored core, with From Software looking to reexamine those ideas through a more modern lens. Being able to freely assemble and customize your mech down to each individual part will be "more liberating" than swapping out armor or equipment, Miyazaki explained, with the effects of your decisions being seen in the game and having an effect on how the world of Rubicon changes around you.

Miyazaki won't be leading development on Armored Core VI, as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice lead designer Masaru Yamamura is helming this project. While Yamamura said that there "are no elements directly referring to Sekiro" in Armored Core VI's gameplay, he did add that both games share the "same essence of battle" such as aggressive and high-speed action. This translates to a similar posture mechanic, but one that Yamamura says is designed to allow a player to keep pressuring an enemy in order to find an opening.

"For this title, by continuing to attack even the strongest enemy, the force of impact can break the enemy's posture and inflict a large amount of damage--a critical hit," Yamamura explained. "This is the starting point for the slow and fast speed change of the battle, and when combined with long-range firefighting and close-range melee combat, the enemy and his machine engage each other violently, creating a more aggressive and dynamic battle that only mechas can engage in."

Armored Core VI doesn't have a release date yet, but it is expected to release sometime in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The Game Awards 2022: The Biggest Game Announcements
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)