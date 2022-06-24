Armed And Dangerous LTM Hits Apex Legends Mobile For This Weekend Only

The beloved shotguns- and snipers-only mode known as Armed and Dangerous is now available to play on Apex Legends Mobile, but it's not sticking around for long, so those who wish to check it out should act fast.

Armed and Dangerous initially debuted on the console and PC versions of Apex Legends in 2019, and immediately gained popularity among players. It has since returned to the game several times, but this weekend is the first time it has appeared in the pocket-sized version of Respawn's popular battle royale.

The mode replaces all weapons in the loot pool with shotguns and snipers, meaning the only firearms you will find in this mode are the Charge Rifle, Kraber, Longbow, Sentinel, EVA-8, Peacekeeper, Mastiff, and of course, everyone's favorite shotgun: the Mozambique. Ordnance will remain in the loot pool, but the Triple Take will not be available, as it was reclassified as a marksman weapon in 2021.

Armed and Dangerous is the perfect opportunity to get some practice in with snipers and shotguns, especially for players who are familiar with Apex Legends, but aren't experienced in mobile gaming (or simply wish to sharpen their sniping skills). But the popular LTM will only be available this weekend, so be sure to try it out before it disappears on Sunday night.

In addition to Armed and Dangerous, Pro Mode will return this weekend, implying that the Quick Battle LTM may also make a reappearance, rewarding players with Seasonal Currency for completing Quick Battle challenges. It's also possible that this round of Pro Mode will focus only on Armed and Dangerous challenges, but players won't find out until Pro Mode goes live today at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. Like Armed and Dangerous, Pro Mode will only be available until June 26, so any curious players should make sure to try it out before it's gone. But don't worry if you miss your chance--Pro Mode will return once again from July 8 to July 10.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.