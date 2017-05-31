Arma Dev's Free New Game Launches Next Month, Won't Have Microtransactions

Bohemia Interactive today announced a release date for its next game, Argo. The free-to-play tactical shooter will be available on PC on June 22.

Argo has a lot in common with Bohemia's Arma games. It's a tactical, realistic military shooter and is even set on a re-imagining of the island that appeared in the first Arma game. In fact, Argo began as a standalone "total conversion" of Arma 3, although it has since been built upon and developed into a full game.

Bohemia released new videos showing off its multiplayer modes, which you can see here. In addition to five-on-five competitive multiplayer, Argo features a cooperative mode called Combat Patrol, in which 10 players can team up to complete objectives and fight against AI-controlled enemies. The game also includes a simpler version of the Arma 3 scenario editor, which allows for customization of Combat Patrol objectives.

Since its beginning as a total conversion of Arma 3, Argo has changed significantly, according to Bohemia. "Some of the most notable changes have been the reduction of in-game UI elements, the introduction of an unlock system and leaderboards, various changes to the terrain, a redesign of the Link game mode, the addition of the Combat Patrol cooperative mode, and various other tweaks to help emphasize the importance of teamplay and communication," a statement reads.

Even though it's a free-to-play game, Argo won't feature any microtransactions. Instead, Bohemia will raise money with the optional Argo Supporter's Pack, which includes 14 animations for the end-of-match MVP screen, 22 cosmetic items, the ability to use vehicles in the scenario editor, and access to premium Argo Support servers.

Bohemia is also releasing a bit of extra content for Arma 3 alongside the release of Argo. Arma 3 is receiving a version of Argo's island map and Combat Patrol mode.

Argo will be available through Steam; if you want to check out the early version, you can still download the Project Argo Open Prototype over at Bohemia's website.