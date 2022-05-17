Arma 4 Officially In Development

Bohemia confirms the first details on the next installment in the mainline series.

By on

Comments

The realism-based military shooter Arma is officially getting a sequel, Arma 4, but that's basically all we know about it so far. As part of developer Bohemia Interactive's livestream event today, the studio officially announced Arma 4 with an initial teaser.

This is a completely new release in the series, but outside of confirming its existence, Bohemia did not say much else. There is no timeline for when it will be released or when fans might get to learn more about it. Right now, all we know is that it is in development and that it'll run on Bohemia's new and more powerful Enfusion engine.

Click To Unmute
  1. New PlayStation Plus Games Revealed And Classic Games Confirmed So Far | GameSpot News
  2. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  3. Introducing The All-New PlayStation Plus | PS5 & PS4 Games
  4. Fall Guys Free for All Trailer
  5. Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer
  6. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack - Jenny, Hugh and Rocko Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. Road To Arma 4 Teaser Trailer
  8. Arma Reforger Enfusion Showcase Trailer
  9. SAINTS ROW - Jim Rob's Chop Shop Ad
  10. The Valiant - Gameplay Trailer
  11. The Valiant - Cinematic Announcement Trailer
  12. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III - Patch Notes 1.2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Firearms Expert Reacts To ARMA 3’s Guns

While fans might have to wait some time to play Arma 4, Bohemia is releasing a new game, Arma Reforger, today across Xbox and PC in early access. This is a $30 bridge to Arma 4, taking players back to the map of the original Arma game, Cold War Assault, but with updated graphics and new systems taking advantage of Bohemia's Enfusion engine.

The fact that Bohemia is announcing Arma 4 so early represents the latest in a trend. Before this, Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 earlier than some might have guessed, while CD Projekt Red revealed The Witcher 4 ahead of what might be considered a traditional timeline.

The popular theory is that these studios are revealing projects earlier to help recruit staff amid "The Great Resignation," where workers in the gaming space (and all labor sectors, really) are seeking new and better employment opportunities.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)